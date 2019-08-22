Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 245 PM EDT * AT 148 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ORISKANY TO NEAR GLENVAR TO CHILDRESS, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... LYNCHBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... AND VINTON. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS, AS WELL AS DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. FOR YOUR SAFETY, MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH