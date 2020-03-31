Roanoke City Public Schools will resume delivery of student meals next week, Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons told the school board Tuesday.
Bus delivery was halted this week after it became unclear whether the district had enough people to deliver, Lyons said. In the meantime, there will be grab-and-go sites on Friday. Delivery will resume April 8 with two days’ worth of food and continue every other weekday through the end of the school year, he said.
“The problem yesterday is we had 148 routes, and we had a lot of people who didn’t feel comfortable, especially after the announcement, and we couldn’t guarantee we could get 148 routes filled,” Lyons said, referencing Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order issued Monday.
The number of bus routes will be reduced from 148 to 48, Lyons said. In addition, the district is expanding the number of meal preparation sites from four to six to decrease the number of people at each location.
Lyons was confident the same number of meals will be delivered. “It takes a little time to work out the details,” he said.
The district also plans to accept community volunteers interested in meal distribution, he said. More information will be posted to the district’s website. Information about specific meal delivery days will also be posted and sent out in an informational robocall.
School board Chairman Mark Cathey called meal delivery “essential” for students. Nearly 60% of the division's 14,000 students are considered economically disadvanted, according to Virginia Department of Education data. Nineteen of the division's 24 schools qualify for a federal provision that provides free meals for breakfast and lunch for all students.
The fate of the delivery program was thrown into brief uncertainty on Monday night after a Facebook post from the district informed families that the program would be suspended until further notice. The post offered few details aside from information about a grab-and-go option on Tuesday and notice that the school board planned to discuss the program during its meeting.
Schools spokesman Justin McLeod previously said the decision was connected to Northam’s order.
School districts have been explicitly told by the Virginia Department of Education that those services can continue, according to an email from Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
Lane highlighted several sections of Northam’s executive order, which provides relevant exemptions for obtaining food, operation of government services and traveling to and from an educational institution.
Roanoke County and Salem both have made adjustments to delivery routes but plan to continue with delivery, their spokespersons said.
