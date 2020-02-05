A fatal officer-involved shooting in October has been ruled as justified after a months-long investigation, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell announced Wednesday.
The shooting of Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton, started out as an Oct. 16 trespassing call from Krispy Kreme’s storefront on Hershberger Road.
Austin, who authorities said had been banned from the store but was refusing to leave, struggled with a police officer and pulled out a handgun, pointing it toward the officer before fleeing, Caldwell wrote in a three-page statement outlining his conclusions.
The officer, identified in the summary as Officer Martinez, had recognized Austin and tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants when the struggle broke out by the store’s doorway, Caldwell said.
Martinez gave chase as Austin ran across neighboring properties. During the pursuit, Austin turned his torso or body back toward the officer’s direction more than once, Caldwell said, prompting the officer to fire. The officer knew Austin was still carrying a weapon in his hand, Caldwell said.
Austin was rushed to the hospital with four gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. He had been struck three times in the legs and once in the lower back.
Officials were initially hopeful that he would survive, but he died later that day. A toxicology analysis would report that he had methamphetamine in his system at a level five times more than the threshold for legal presumption of intoxication.
Caldwell said such levels would create erratic behavior and agitation in a person. He ended his statement by concluding the shooting was legally justified as Austin had introduced a deadly weapon into the situation and put Martinez in reasonable fear for the safety of himself and others.
“Based upon the facts available to me at this time, I am of the opinion that Mr. Austin’s actions placed Officer Martinez in a position where he reasonably believed that he and others were in immediate, imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” Caldwell wrote. “Whatever his motivation, Mr. Austin introduced the element of deadly force into what was otherwise a relatively benign situation.”
The danger expanded to the general public when Austin fled toward a populated area, Caldwell said, and Martinez had an obligation to protect the safety of others.
No criminal charges are warranted, he concluded.
Caldwell announced his findings Wednesday after the completion of a Virginia State Police investigation that included interviews with more than 20 witnesses and reviews of security footage from surrounding businesses.
Body camera footage wasn’t available as Martinez inadvertently arrived with his camera still running from a prior call and unknowingly turned it off when he pressed the activation button at Krispy Kreme, Caldwell said. Witness statements and other footage corroborate the report’s account of events, he said.
Caldwell said he and others met with Austin’s family beforehand to brief them on the investigation’s results.
Austin leaves behind a young son and daughter. Shortly after his death, a grieving friend described him as a loving person who had been struggling recently after falling in with the wrong crowd.
Officer Martinez was placed on administrative leave after the shooting pending the conclusion of the outside investigation that the city department requested from the state police in keeping with its policies.
He has now returned to work but will remain on administrative duty until the completion of a second, internal department review, said a police spokeswoman.
The city police were last involved in a fatal shooting in November 2017 when an officer shot and killed 31-year-old Victor Demetrius Bray when he fired a shot at a woman.
