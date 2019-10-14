A Roanoke nonprofit aims to give job training or household support to 120 women affected by the opioid crisis.
Total Action for Progress announced Monday it is one of five organizations nationwide to receive a U.S. Department of Labor grant to provide employment help to women who have an opioid addiction, or services to women whose families are touched by the epidemic.
Eligible clients could include a grandmother taking care of young kids or a mother whose husband has an opioid addiction. Assistance might involve child care, transportation or parenting classes.
TAP hopes to serve 120 people but may seek additional funds depending on demand.
“The opioid crisis is so big and in some cases so hidden we didn’t really have a feel as to how many people would come out saying, ‘I need these services,’” said Jo Nelson, director of TAP’s This Valley Works.
The $500,000 grant will extend over 18 months and support women in the Roanoke and New River valleys and the Alleghany Highlands. Money became available Oct. 1 and services will start as early as next week.
The nonprofit hopes to identify about 18 women each quarter who could benefit from the program. Diversity in race or age isn’t a particular component of the grant.
Depending on demand, Nelson said, “We will prioritize women with children, simply because that’s part of TAP’s deep-seated mission, to make families stable.”
To learn more, call TAP at 767-6220 and ask for career mentor Kimberly Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.