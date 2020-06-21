Schools in the Roanoke and New River valleys have received awards from the Virginia Board of Education for innovation, achievement and continuous improvement. A Botetourt County elementary school and Roanoke City Public Schools were among only seven recipients of an innovative practice award.
"The criteria for the exemplar performance awards are designed to incentivize schools to make the changes in instruction, policy, support services and practice required to make progress toward meeting the Board of Education’s objective of achieving equity in opportunities and outcomes for all students," board President Daniel Gecker said in a news release.
Central Academy Middle School in Botetourt County was the only individual school in Virginia to receive the innovative practice award. Roanoke was one of six districts to receive the award, in recognition for using innovation to close achievement gaps. The award recognizes innovation over two academic years.
The following local schools received the highest achievement award for demonstrating high levels of success:
- Botetourt County: Buchanan Elementary School
- Montgomery County: Harding Avenue Elementary School
- Roanoke: Crystal Spring Elementary School
- Roanoke County: Bonsack Elementary School
The following local schools received the continuous improvement award based on improved test scores, decreased chronic absenteeism and/or increased graduation and decreased dropout rates:
- Botetourt County: Cloverdale Elementary School
- Craig County: McCleary Elementary School
- Floyd County: Floyd County High School
- Franklin County: Boones Mill, Burnt Chimney, Callaway, Dudley, Ferrum, Henry, Rocky Mount, Snow Creek and Windy Gap elementary schools; Franklin County High School
- Montgomery County: Auburn and Christiansburg high schools
- Roanoke: Fallon Park, Fishburn Park, Monterey, Morningside, Preston Park, Virginia Heights and Wasena elementary schools; Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools
- Roanoke County: Glenvar and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools; Hidden Valley Middle School; William Byrd High School
- Salem: G.W. Carver Elementary School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.