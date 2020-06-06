Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said that he supports removing a memorial to Confederate general Robert E. Lee that currently stands in a small downtown park.
“I am supportive of moving the statue,” Lea said in a brief interview Friday night. “I want to make sure we do it the right way and that there is an opportunity for public discourse.”
Lea joins a majority of Roanoke council members who said Friday that they support removing the Lee memorial, which has stood in Roanoke since 1960. The small park in which it stands, Lee Plaza, is also named for the Virginian Confederate general, and a majority of council members said that they are in favor of changing that name.
Earlier Friday, Lea said he didn’t “want to say ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ ” about moving the memorial until the Roanoke City Council discussed the issue. Later that day, Lea clarified that he wants the stone pillar removed, but that the city must still follow a new state law that goes into effect July 1 that lays out the process for localities to remove monuments to the Confederacy.
“We want to make sure we follow the law, and I anticipate we will get together as a council and start having conversations about this,” said Lea, the second African American mayor in Roanoke’s history.
The issue of Confederate monuments emerged again in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer kept a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that the towering state-owned Robert E. Lee monument be removed in Richmond.
Roanoke councilman Bill Bestpitch said Friday that he would like to see council begin discussions about removing the memorial as early as its next meeting on June 15.
The possibility of removing Roanoke’s Lee memorial was raised in 2017, following the alt-right march in Charlottesville and the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer. State law, however, forbade localities from removing the Confederate monuments.
The new law, passed this year after Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly, states that “a locality may remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any such monument or memorial on the locality’s public property.” Memorials in publicly owned cemeteries cannot be removed by a locality.
If the city council decides to remove the Lee memorial, it must give 30 days’ notice of a public hearing to allow citizens to speak on the subject. After that hearing, if council votes to approve removal of the memorial, it has another 30 days to “offer the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield,” according to the new statute.
After that period, city government will have the final say of where the memorial goes. As the law states: “The local governing body shall have sole authority to determine the final disposition of the monument or memorial.”
Given that timeline and comment periods, the earliest Roanoke would be able to legally remove the Lee memorial would probably be in late summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.