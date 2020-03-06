Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will seek a second term in the office, the Democrat announced Friday.

Lea’s formal announcement came at the city's Berglund Center. City Democrats have known he would run for a while now, but Lea waited while he considered the health of his wife, Clara Lea.

“Roanoke is a progressive city that I feel is doing things the right way,” Lea told a crowd of about 75 people that included fellow city council members Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd, Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen, and Democratic council candidates Robert Jeffrey, Luke Priddy and Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, the recently retired Roanoke city clerk who announced her candidacy Friday morning.

Victory in November and serving a full four-year second term would bring Sherman Lea to 20 years total on the council and eight years as Roanoke’s second black mayor. He also served on the city's appointed school board, including time as chairman.

Lea already faces a challenge from former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers, a lifelong Democrat who is running as an independent because he doesn’t believe in challenging an incumbent in a party primary.

Lea is retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections, where he served as a chief probation officer and then regional director for probation and parole. He’s currently a member of the Virginia Parole Board.

Lea first won a council seat in 2004, campaigning on an effort to save the former Victory Stadium from the wrecking ball. That effort soon failed, but he’s been on the council dais ever since.

In his first run for mayor in 2016, he succeeded Bowers, who chose not to seek another term. He held off council colleague David Trinkle in a firehouse primary to win the Democratic nomination for mayor and then ran unopposed in the general election.

Matt Chittum covers Roanoke City. A Roanoke native, he’s been at the Roanoke Times for more than two decades, having overcome an inauspicious start with a part-time clerical job.

