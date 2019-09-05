A Roanoke man died in a crash that closed a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway on Bent Mountain on Monday, parkway officials announced Thursday.

Ian Mills, 34, was killed in a head-on collision that sent one vehicle over an embankment and left the other on fire in the roadway, according to a parkway news release. The news release did not say which vehicle Mills was in or give other details of the incident, except to say all other occupants of both vehicles were injured and were taken to a hospital.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday and occurred near milepost 132, about two miles south of the Roanoke Valley Overlook.

The parkway remains closed between mileposts 121 at U.S. 220 and milepost 136 at Adney Gap and damage to the road is being assessed.

