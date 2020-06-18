A Roanoke man was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Electric Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Ryan Thomas Alouf, 26, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle northbound when he ran a red light at Elm View Road and collided with a Chevrolet SUV, authorities said.
Alouf, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said. The SUV driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. The police said their investigation is ongoing but no charges were pending Thursday.
Prayers for the family. Motorcycles are so dangerous.
