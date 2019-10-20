A Roanoke man died after the truck he was driving struck a utility pole on a Botetourt County highway Saturday night, Virginia State Police said.

The 2008 Ford Ranger went off the left side of U.S. 200 north near Ashley Way, at which point the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to veer into a utility pole at 9:59 p.m., police said.

Charles Robert Lawrence, 30, died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

