A Roanoke man died after the truck he was driving struck a utility pole on a Botetourt County highway Saturday night, Virginia State Police said.
The 2008 Ford Ranger went off the left side of U.S. 200 north near Ashley Way, at which point the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to veer into a utility pole at 9:59 p.m., police said.
Charles Robert Lawrence, 30, died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.