When a shooting happens in Roanoke, a trained civilian team will go into action: heading to the scene of bloodshed, comforting family members at the hospital, coaxing a victim’s ally not to retaliate.
A conflict resolution center with a live hotline will help cool down tempers, mediate beefs and serve as a clearinghouse for anonymous tips about potential harm.
Those are two major ideas that a group tasked with reducing gun violence will present to the Roanoke City Council on Monday. After months of meetings and two public hearings, the task force has proposed 18 wide-ranging recommendations aimed at stemming the number of shootings in the city.
“I’m really encouraged by the array of recommendations, some of which are very much focused on building relationships and changing the culture in which violence occurs, and some of which are very directed at significantly reducing violence in a lot of different forms,” said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who spearheaded the creation of the task force in the spring.
“Out of all the focus groups and things I’ve participated in through the years, this has been one of the most engaging groups,” said Stacey Sheppard, whose work with the nonprofit Total Action for Progress brought a domestic violence lens to the discussions. “One of the challenges that I saw was the time frame that we had to come up with solutions.”
November’s presentation is geared to give the council notice to find city funds in the next budget cycle for potential programs. Last month, the group secured a federal grant that will provide 18 months of funding for a “rapid response” team coordinator. That job is expected to be filled early next year.
Over the course of the summer, leaders grappled with conveying the purpose of the task force, which became a target of both gun rights activists and those seeking stronger gun restrictions.
“From the beginning, people thought that the task force was started to take people’s guns,” Sheppard said. “The ‘gun grabber task force’ is what some people heard.”
But the group’s initial recommendations don’t include any proposed legislative remedies, such as the city council’s repeated and failed efforts to restrict firearms in its chambers during meetings. Many recommendations are focused on fostering non-violent thinking — a citywide educational program to boost children’s empathy and self-confidence, a kindergarten reading project about kindness, a community potluck to strengthen neighborhood bonds.
“These recommendations carry with them a lot of continued work and effort,” Cobb said. “This is just the beginning.”
'Gun violence as an epidemic'
Another endemic social issue helped spur the city’s formation of the task force.
In September 2018, civic leaders from dozens of organizations formed a group called Collective Response to find ways to address the drug addiction crisis. At a city council meeting in February, Cobb urged colleagues to “create a similar collective response that we have done to the opioid crisis, to address gun violence.”
The city council’s discussion about gun violence came after police Chief Tim Jones presented annual crime statistics that showed a disproportionate percentage of African Americans as victims and alleged offenders in shootings, and a disproportionate number of shootings happening in northwest Roanoke.
“I got to answer to my constituents who say, ‘Listen, do I have to live around this?’ I can’t tell them to pack up and move to that side of town," Mayor Sherman Lea said, gesturing off-dais toward an imagined neighborhood. "I’ve got to and we’ve got to figure out a way, how to curb this. It’s tough.”
Lea, Cobb and City Manager Bob Cowell met after the meeting to find out what the city could do.
The following month, council members announced they would form a group that would come up with policies and programs to reduce violence. Cobb and others took to social media to gather names of those who could be leaders. By early June, the city council passed a resolution forming a task force.
Shakira Williams, chair of the task force, brought a public health perspective as a youth outreach coordinator for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.
She looked to recent plans in Philadelphia and Oakland, California, aimed at reducing gun violence. The group soon adopted a model called Cure Violence, founded in Chicago in 1995 by an epidemiologist. Since adopted by dozens of cities, the model touts a history of effectively reducing shootings and other acts of violence.
“It looks at the problem of gun violence as an epidemic, and how would you treat an epidemic,” Williams said. “What can you do to interrupt the violence, essentially.”
That’s the philosophy behind a rapid response team, which is designed to intervene between people who might do each other harm. And it's the same thinking behind the group’s recommendation to “create a system with police assistance which encourages area gangs to practice and maintain non-violence within their neighborhoods.”
“It’s one thing for me to go in and try to talk to somebody,” Cobb said. Outreach workers will have connections to those at risk. “In these terms, I don’t have street cred," he said.
'When we think about root causes'
Nationally, about 60% of all gun deaths are suicides — a fact not lost on the task force, but a form of violence that can be hard to disrupt.
“We definitely do not want to omit or exclude that,” Williams said.
One recommendation seeks to increase parental pledges on gun locks to prevent suicide and accidental deaths. But leaders acknowledge that more needs to be done to address mental health and suicide prevention.
Between 2015 and 2018, Roanoke averaged 10.25 gun-related suicides each year, according to the Health Department. An average of 9.25 gun-related homicides happened each year over that same time frame, according to a Roanoke Times database of homicides.
The nature of homicides and non-fatal shootings brings that form of gun violence to public attention, task force leaders note.
“Right now in Roanoke what we see most on TV or what we read about are these acts of gun violence that are happening,” Williams said.
Since the idea for a task force emerged, 12 people have been shot dead in Roanoke, including one by a police officer. Over the months, the group’s focus gained in state and national prominence, with a May shooting in Virginia Beach that killed 12 leading to a special General Assembly session on guns that punted on potential remedies. A month later, mass shootings days apart in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, drew intense media attention.
But nationwide, and in Roanoke, far more gun deaths happen in individual shootings.
While the task force emerged out of council members’ discussion of shootings in predominately African-American northwest Roanoke, Cobb said the group did not delve specifically into the question of residential racial segregation, which recent research suggests plays a unique role in the disparity of white and black homicide victims due to firearms.
Still, the task force has taken a nuanced approach to the factors involved in gun deaths and injuries.
“People might think, ‘Well, how does that relate to reducing gun violence?’” Cobb said of some of the group’s recommendations. “When we think about root causes, high poverty rates, lack of opportunity, workforce development ... all of those things kind of work together.”
U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen suggested as much earlier this month, when federal law enforcement agencies, Roanoke schools and others pledged to crack down specifically on gang-related violence.
“Unfortunately over the last 10 years we’ve had an influx in the number of gang members,” Cullen said. “Why is that? There are myriad reasons for that, and it’s complex. Geography plays a role, poverty plays a role, family support plays a role, a lack of particular resources and opportunities plays a role, and until you address all of those issues systematically and fairly you will never root out this type of activity.”
That is one of the challenges facing the task force, and community: the limits of people’s ability to control the actions of others.
Before the group’s initial recommendations were published, Commonwealth Attorney Donald Caldwell said he hoped that practical suggestions would emerge. But he was skeptical that messages of non-violence would influence perpetrators of violence.
“The people who are causing most of the problems don’t go to church, they don’t go to work, they don’t read The Roanoke Times, they don’t watch Channel 7,” Caldwell said. “They live in their own little closed world.”
Task force leaders emphasize that they alone cannot succeed.
“We really would like the community as a whole to get behind our efforts because that’s what it’s going to take to create change,” Williams said.
