The Roanoke Kiwanis Club recently held its quarterly recognition of first responders from Roanoke and Roanoke County.
“It is important that the Kiwanis Club set a positive example for the community by hosting our awards program recognizing our invaluable first responders. And, it’s important too, that local first responders receive recognition from the very people they serve and protect,” club member and First Responders Recognition Committee Chair Steve McGraw said in a news release.
Michelle Tringali, a 911 dispatcher in Roanoke, was recognized for her ongoing dedication and selfless acts to personally develop emergency plans for religious institutions, while also pursuing a degree in emergency management.
Roanoke County Officer Daniel Lovelace was recognized for converting a minor traffic stop into the successful investigation of multiple burglaries that led to an arrest in a neighboring jurisdiction.
Roanoke Officer David Gardner was honored for his quick actions after discovering a man suffering from a severe knife wound to the chest. He applied pressure to the wound until medical personnel arrived, saving the man’s life.
The recipients, recommended by their departments, received a recognition certificate and had a choice of receiving a $50 check or having a donation made to a charity.
Donation to help First Tee continue golf education
The First Tee of Roanoke Valley recently received $17,000 to help continue teaching youth the finer points of the game of golf.
Delta Dental presented the donation at beginning of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia, which was held at the Ballyhack Golf Club. Seventy-five youth attended a clinic prior to the golf tournament, which was established in 1924. Since 2014, the tournament has generated nearly $83,000 for the First Tee of Roanoke Valley.
The First Tee, one of seven Virginia chapters of a national youth golf organization, serves more than 8,000 youth, ages 5 to 18, in the Roanoke Valley area.
The Roanoke Valley chapter offers most of its programming to youth through elementary schools as part of the physical education curriculum. PE teachers in all Franklin County and Roanoke County elementary schools teach golf. Golf pros teach in Roanoke elementary schools, and other programs are offered in the New River Valley. Classes also are taught at the organization’s Roanoke facility at 3707 Densmore Road.
The organization also reaches youth through partnerships with programs such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, the YMCA after-school summer camp and area PGA Junior League teams.
Jennifer Blackwood, executive director of the First Tee of Roanoke Valley, said in a news release that the recent clinic was “a fun opportunity for local kids to hear from real golf professionals about how to play the game and what golf has meant to them, their educations and their careers.”
Tournament proceeds fund youth development programs.
The First Tee of Roanoke also is holding its annual parent-child tournament, presented by Carilion Children’s Clinic, Sept. 21 and 22 at Roanoke Country Club. The tournament is open to all ages and abilities. Last year, the youngest golfer was 4, and the oldest was 74.
To find out more about the organization, call 563-1833 or visit www.thefirstteeroanokevalley.org.