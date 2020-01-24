For years, longer than any current member knows, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has been something of a benchmark for Roanoke Valley civic groups.
Members have met weekly, except for holidays and maybe a few incidental events, mainly in the downtown Roanoke area.
The group celebrates its 100th anniversary Tuesday with an affair that chronicles the club’s history and community impact. Representatives from neighboring Kiwanis Clubs, Kiwanis International President-Elect Art Riley, Kiwanis Capital District Governor David Lurie and Governor-Elect Dennis Baugh also are expected to attend the observance.
According to Riley, “Roanoke Kiwanians have made an impact on their community by identifying and addressing a variety of needs. Countless children have benefited, both locally and internationally, through the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All members of the worldwide Kiwanis family congratulate the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke on its 100 years of service to the Roanoke Valley.”
The Roanoke club became the 182nd Kiwanis Club in the world when it was chartered.
An abbreviated review from 1920-1994 shows that the former “all-white male” club now has a diverse membership of about 150 men and women and has expended energy and finances on numerous community improvement efforts in the realm of business, education, law enforcement, medicine and social and civic services.
This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the formation of the Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke and the 25th anniversary of the annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day fundraiser.
The club has changed with the times and is multi-generational, with at least two families with members from three generations. The peak membership was 1999-2000, with 263 members.
In recent years, membership has hovered at about 150 members, but even with significantly fewer members, the club’s efforts have experienced more involvement and more community impact than ever before, according to Jenny Lee, immediate past president. Current President Cheri Hartman describes the Roanoke Kiwanis Club as “an upbeat group that embraces being the change.”
She’s the sixth female president since the club started accepting women in the 1980s.
Under Hartman, the club’s centennial theme is “Be the Light!”
“The darkness of our neighbors’ needs and the world’s problems can feel daunting — until you meet up with your fellow Kiwanians and see their commitment to being a shining light, offering hope, help and love to those who struggle,” she said in an email.
“We look for the common bonds that override differences — our shared value placed on kindness and compassion transcends the differences that threaten to divide our community,” she added.
Hartman predicts the Kiwanis Club “is poised to have a most remarkable year.” It will continue toward its goal of raising $400,000 to invest in a playground for all ages and all abilities to be built in Northwest Roanoke by June.
The park even has a playground area designed for adults, and landscaping plans for the surrounding property to improve stormwater management and the water quality of Horton Creek, adjacent to the planned facility. The club has raised $350,000 so far.
In 2019, 90% of the club’s members engaged in at least one major project. Under Lee, the immediate past president, the club reached its goal of raising $100,000 to make available to area nonprofits and community service projects during the centennial.
Those funds went to support organizations such as the League of Older Americans, the West End Center, military families, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, the Adult Care Center, and environmental organizations such as the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.
First responders’ recognitions each quarter acknowledge the heroism displayed by local fire, rescue and police personnel.
“The positivity of that ceremony lifts the spirit,” Hartman said.
Some of the club’s highlights, compiled by club historian David Lemon, include:
- Nov. 26,1919: The first organizational meeting was held.
- Jan. 28, 1920: The club is chartered with Charles S. McNulty as president.
- 1930s: Club activities include paying tuition for a high school student who lived outside the city, sending boys to the YMCA summer camp and giving the Society for Crippled Children 10 cents per week per capita for the first half of 1930.
- 1993: The club entertains Kiwanians from Nuremberg, Germany.
- 1994: Jacqueline Bledsoe is elected first female president.
