RICHMOND — The General Assembly elected a handful of judges for Western Virginia on Tuesday but held off picking someone to fill a vacant seat on the Roanoke Circuit Court at the center of a dispute among legislators.
The divide among the Roanoke Valley delegation has made it difficult to elect a judge to succeed Judge William Broadhurst, who retired effective Sunday.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, supported Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Frank Rogers. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, backed Judge Onzlee Ware, who also serves on the Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relation Court. Ware served in the House of Delegates from 2004 to 2014, and Rasoul succeeded him. The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus also has played a more active role in the Roanoke circuit judgeship, with its members rallying behind elevating Ware, who would become the first black person to serve in that position in Roanoke.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the Roanoke Valley delegation supported promoting Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Leisa Kube Ciaffone, who did not get an interview for the position. The Roanoke Bar Association and the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association endorsed Ciaffone in January. Ciaffone also had the highest marks of the three contenders in 2019 judicial performance evaluation reports.
“I was very disappointed she wasn’t interviewed despite all that support,” Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said Tuesday.
The House of Delegates on Monday voted to elect Ware, who was approved along with a batch of other judges on a 97-0 vote, with two delegates abstaining.
Senators voted on Rogers separately on Monday, but Rogers did not get a majority. In an unusual display, more than a dozen senators walked off the floor to object to electing Rogers. The group included almost all of the Republicans, as well as some Democrats, including Democratic Sens. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Lionell Spruill of Chesapeake. Some remained in their seats but did not vote.
The Senate has generally viewed that it’s more courteous to stay seated and not vote for judges they don’t want to elect.
“The optics of a number of senators getting up and walking off the floor, from my perspective, is a little more offensive than just sitting there and being silent,” Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said on the floor in January when senators discussed this behavior. Norment joined in walking off the floor Monday.
Spruill, a member of the Black Caucus, tried to force a vote to have Ware elected on Tuesday, but legislators asked to postpone the decision for a day. On the Senate floor, Spruill accused Edwards and Sen. Steven Newman, R-Lynchburg, of trying to block Ware because they “don’t like him.”
“Why is it Sen. Newman, bless his heart, and Sen. Edwards who I believe can’t stand Onzlee Ware?” Spruill said, which prompted Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to ask Spruill to tone down his comments aimed at individual senators.
Edwards and Newman both said they think highly of Ware.
Legislators said Tuesday that Ware is driving to Richmond to speak with senators, who wanted to ask him some additional questions. Senators wouldn’t say what they wanted to talk to Ware about.
Ware pitched to legislators during the formal interviews the importance of elevating him to the circuit court to improve diversity on the bench.
The 2019 Virginia Supreme Court judicial performance evaluation report highlighted some weak points for Ware, including knowledge of the law and his faithfulness to it, communication and courtroom efficiency. According to the report, 85% of lawyers surveyed said his overall performance was excellent or good, with 15% saying he needed improvement or had an unsatisfactory performance.
Rogers received high marks across the board from lawyers surveyed, with 97% saying his overall performance was excellent or good. Similarly, Ciaffone has high marks in all categories, with 99% of lawyers surveyed in 2018 saying her overall performance was excellent or good.
If the General Assembly doesn’t elect a judge by Saturday — when the session is scheduled to end — Gov. Ralph Northam may have to intervene and appoint someone if there’s a concern the vacancy could cause a disruption to the court system.
The legislature generally does not like putting the governor in the position of choosing a judge, especially in a situation where there’s so much contention among the local delegation over candidates.
Typically, discussions about judicial appointments are handled quietly and behind closed doors. There’s deal making and little opportunity for public input. As a result, they make for unremarkable and unceremonious proceedings, something the public hardly notices.
But the disagreement among the Roanoke Valley delegation and others outside the region spilled out into the public.
Last week, Suetterlein raised that he and Edwards issued a joint statement in 2016 in which they said they intended to elect Ciaffone the next time there was a circuit court vacancy. That year, the General Assembly promoted Judge Chris Clemens from general district to circuit court.
Four years later, Edwards said he doesn’t recall the news release.
The divide over Rogers, Ware and Ciaffone extended into the legal community in the Roanoke Valley, where lawyers have been penning op-eds in The Roanoke Times to make their case for who should fill the vacancy. Ciaffone’s supporters said Edwards should stand by the joint statement and elect Ciaffone, who would become just the second woman to become a circuit court judge in Roanoke.
Edwards issued a news release last week, saying he never authorized Suetterlein to speak for him and attached several emails showing his longstanding support for Rogers for the circuit court.
“I would never put out an unauthorized statement for anyone, certainly not attributing it to another senator,” Suetterlein said on the Senate floor shortly after learning about the news release.
Edwards said his intent was not to question Suetterlein’s integrity.
“Maybe there’s a difference of his recollection and mine,” Edwards said.
Amid the disagreements over the Roanoke judgeship, the General Assembly did elect a few other judges in Western Virginia.
The legislature elected Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor to the circuit court in Montgomery County to succeed Judge Marc Long. The House of Delegates made the unusual move earlier this session not to reappoint Long for another eight-year term. Legislators mentioned his low scores in several categories in his 2019 Virginia Supreme Court judicial performance evaluation report for not reappointing him.
A few legislators in the House and Senate didn’t vote for or abstained from voting for Fleenor, including Suetterlein and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin.
General District Judge Christopher Russell and Anne Reed, chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Staunton, were elected to the circuit court in the 25th Judicial Circuit, an area that stretches from Craig County north to Augusta County, and Alleghany County east to Rockbridge County. Robin Mayer, the managing attorney for Blue Ridge Legal Services in Lexington, was elected to the general district court.
Michael Doucette, a former prosecutor and executive director for the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, was elected to the circuit court in the 24th Judicial Circuit, which includes Bedford County and Lynchburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.