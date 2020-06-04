A Roanoke judge lowered the petition signature threshold for city council candidates to appear on the November ballot and extended the filing deadline, citing the "extraordinary circumstances" candidates face during the coronavirus pandemic.
Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware ruled Thursday that candidates would need 50 signatures, rather than 125, to qualify for the ballot and extended the deadline from June 9 to June 23.
"This is not an ordinary election," Ware wrote.
His ruling resulted from a lawsuit filed by Roanoke attorney John Fishwick on behalf of Cesar Alberto and Kiesha Preston, who argued that collecting the signatures is unsafe and impracticable during the pandemic. Alberto and Preston claimed that if they can’t appear on the ballot, that would violate their First Amendment right to free speech.
The lawsuit named the Virginia Department of Elections, State Board of Elections and various state and local election officials.
Preston seeks to run as an independent, and Alberto has said he’s running as a candidate from the Libertarian Party, but he actually would appear on the ballot as an independent.
Virginia has been under a state of emergency since March 12, with Gov. Ralph Northam recently extending that executive order indefinitely. The state has instituted numerous restrictions intended to minimize contact between people to reduce the spread of the virus.
Ware wrote people will be reluctant to break social distancing guidelines to handle a clipboard and sign a petition.
"Under these extraordinary circumstances, the process of gathering hand-signed petitions is uncharacteristically challenging," Ware wrote.
The coronavirus crisis has produced various legal challenges related to elections. In March, a judge lowered the signature requirement for Richmond mayoral candidates and extended the filing deadline. The state also recently settled a lawsuit by agreeing to waive the witness requirement for mail-in ballots.
There are five other people who are running for three open seats on Roanoke's city council. Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey will make up the Democratic ticket. Republicans are fielding Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller.
Current Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat, is seeking reelection. David Bowers, a former mayor and councilman, is challenging Lea for mayor as an independent. Bowers has said he filed his paperwork with the appropriate number of signatures last month and has been certified to appear on the ballot.
