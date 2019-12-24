Lorreen Musselman says one of her favorite times of the year is when she dispenses free scarves and winter hats throughout Roanoke's Elmwood Park and its surrounding area.
The 27-year-old Roanoke County resident started Angel Warmers three years ago after seeing a similar campaign in another locality on social media. She said it’s a great way to share one of her favorite hobbies with someone who may not have something to keep them warm or just a nice surprise to lift an individual’s spirits during the holiday season.
“Even if it just makes one person’s day brighter to me that’s what’s important,” Mussleman said.
The group, Angel Warmers, places the garments wherever they can hang them, such as fences, handrails or even trees. She said the effort has grown steadily since its inception, and hopes there may be more drops sporadically throughout the winter months if she can restock her supply. She said the items go fairly quickly after being placed — the park is a short walk from the largest homeless shelter in Southwest Virginia — so those interested should move quickly.
“The first year we only had 30 or so items and this year we had 185,” she said Saturday afternoon. “The growing support from the community has been awesome.”
Mussleman said anyone wishing to donate can go to the Facebook page, Angel Warmers-Roanoke, Va.
