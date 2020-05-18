Roanoke will spend less on recreation, tourism, arts and libraries, but still will be able to afford core public safety and human services as the city wrestles with a budget wracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roanoke Finance Director Amelia Merchant and City Manager Bob Cowell outlined the city’s budget priorities during Monday’s city council meeting, which again was held through online video conferencing as council members abided by social distancing orders.
All told, the budget of about $298 million, which goes into effect July 1, will be $1.37 million less than the current year’s budget, about a 0.5% overall decrease. Plus, another $1.75 million in savings will be set aside as a contingency fund in case the effects of the pandemic on the local economy linger into next year, meaning that total spending reductions will be nearly $3.2 million year to year.
Council members and Cowell praised the work of Merchant and her staff, which has worked for more than two months on patching nearly $10 million worth of holes that the coronavirus tore into the current budget while making changes to the revenue and expenditures expectations for next year’s budget.
“They’ve worked on three budgets in a matter of three months,” Cowell said.
The proposed 2020-21 budget wasn’t tremendously different from the numbers council saw at its last meeting two weeks ago, although a few tweaks had been made at council members' urging.
Total Action for Progress was removed from the list of proposed cuts and should see its city funding of about $160,000 restored, according to budget documents. The Roanoke-based nonprofit that provides job training and other assistance for low-income people had been a priority for most council members during the May 4 meeting.
Other proposed cuts remained. The budget calls for closing the Main Library at 6 p.m., two hours earlier than usual three nights a week. Other Roanoke Public Libraries neighborhood branches will close one day per week — the same day for all libraries.
The city’s two swimming pools at Washington and Fallon parks would be closed the next two summers. Councilwoman Michelle Davis asked Cowell about the future of the city’s pools, both of which provide recreation for children and families who often don’t have access to private pools or swim clubs.
Davis, who is executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, said that she takes club participants swimming at Fallon Park every week during the summer, and she worries about children not having other recreation opportunities.
“A lot of kids don’t have any options for swimming,” she said.
Davis also noted that some organizations have recently proposed helping provide more financial support in the future.
In recent years, the city has had agreements with the Virginia Gators Swim Team to help manage the Fallon Park pool and the Kirk Family YMCA to operate the Washington Park pool.
As expected, Roanoke City Public Schools will receive less money from the city, although as Councilman Bill Bestpitch pointed out, Roanoke will abide by its agreement to give the schools 40% of adjusted local taxes.
“If revenues exceed [the budget], they get extra, which is most years,” Bestpitch said. However, “if it falls short, they have to share in that [reduction], as well.”
Roanoke expects local tax revenues to decline by nearly $5.7 million in 2020-21 due to COVID-19’s impact on retail and food taxes, especially. The city will keep property taxes at $1.22 per $100 of assessed value, which is still expected to bring in $3.2 million more in revenues next year thanks to increases in assessments.
The budget calls for no job reductions for city employees, but vacancies won’t be filled, which will result in more cost savings. Capital improvement projects, which includes building a new bus terminal, will be unaffected.
Council members lauded budget writers, department heads and workers for finding spending reductions that, while painful, were not devastating to many core service areas.
“I am amazed at the work you guys have done,” said council member Trish White-Boyd.
In other council action:
- The council voted unanimously 6-0 (councilwoman Anita Price was absent) to accept $100,000 in funds from the Department of Education for the Summer Nutrition Program.
- The council also voted unanimously to accept a $10,000 grant to participate in the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Urban Heat Island Mapping project that requires a $2,500 match. The project identifies homes and neighborhoods most at risk to higher temperatures within the city, a phenomenon called the “urban heat island” effect. The most vulnerable citizens are often those with no air conditioning.
- Members unanimously approved a resolution that shortens the public comment period for considering emergency funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the pandemic. The resolution allows the city to receive a waiver from HUD to reduce the comment period for some Community Development Block Grants to as few as five days. The resolution expires when HUD determines that the waivers and changes are no longer in effect.
