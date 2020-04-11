The Roanoke General District Court clerk's office announced Friday it now requires appointments for its customers who need to conduct face-to-face business, as a caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In doing so, it joins the Circuit Court clerks' offices in Roanoke and Roanoke County, which have sought to limit in-person visits.
"This allows us to handle all non-essential business over the phone, but still remain available for essential business that needs to be addressed in person," Roanoke GDC Clerk Rick Kahl said. "We will continue to accept electronic or facsimile filing of petitions, notices, notices of appeal or other legal documents."
The Roanoke General District Court Clerk's office's main phone line is 853-2767. Customers can also go to vacourts.gov to conduct transactions with most state court clerks' offices, including civil and criminal payments.
These precautions are in line with the state of judicial emergency recently declared by the Virginia Supreme Court. That designation is set to extend at least until April 26.
