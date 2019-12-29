Roanoke Fire-EMS said an accidental fire started in a chimney at a house in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews found heavy smoke upon arrival. Fire-EMS said the residents were working outside when they noticed the fire and called 911. Two residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.
