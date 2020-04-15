Roanoke first responders are seeing a dip in emergency medical calls as people hunker down at home and venture out less.
Fewer people circulating means fewer traffic collisions, slip and falls, and other calamities that lead to summoning an ambulance.
Chief David Hoback credited that in part for a 12.5 percent drop in EMS calls seen across the city since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
The community is respecting the statewide stay-at-home order, he said, something he urged people to continue doing.
In addition to flattening the curve, it can help ease the pressure on public resources.
“It takes a little bit of stress off our providers,” Hoback said Wednesday during a city news conference.
“Every time we go out, we assume that person could be COVID positive. We have to treat that situation a little differently. Because our [call] volume is down, it’s really helping us prepare. ”
Roanoke Fire-EMS is still responding to all emergency needs, of course, and is continually working on new safeguards to protect patients and staff.
All patients are now given a mask to wear when medics arrive. Crews undergo health screenings when they report to work and again about halfway through their shifts. To date, roughly a dozen department employees have been tested for COVID-19, but all returned negative.
All fire stations remain in operation.
“Our organization is doing very well under the circumstances of the pandemic,” Hoback said.
“From a community perspective, we’ve got tremendous support,” he said. “For that, we’re very grateful.”
Hoback also praised the commitment and creativity of the people on the front lines of the city’s emergency response.
Staffers have innovated new procedures to add layers of protection, he said. That includes constructing mini, mobile oxygen tents that can be draped around stretchers.
The tents, or mini-isolettes, are used when CPAP machine assistance or nebulizer treatments are needed for patients. Those devices are too large to fit under a standard face mask.
The small oxygen tents — built by staff out of piping and clear plastic — can be used instead to contain microscopic droplets that would otherwise be shot through the air by the flow of forced oxygen.
“The men and women of our department have stepped up,” Hoback said. “They have designed new ways of doing business.”
The department is also working to find ways to re-use and supplement its supply of coveted personal protective equipment.
The department is burning through an average of about 150 surgical masks per day and 30 N-95 masks. Some 1,200 gloves are used per day.
The city has thousands of new masks on order but their delivery has been delayed as gear becomes scarce nationwide.
