Roanoke's libraries, city hall and other municipal facilities will remain closed to the public until June 10, city manager Bob Cowell announced Thursday morning.

The closures comport with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary stay-at-home order that also runs through that date. Northam issued the order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

When that order ends or is lifted by the governor, the city "plans for the safe, phased reopening of municipal facilities," according to Cowell's statement.

Roanoke’s paved greenways, which have been closed to the public since April 3, could open sooner if Northam’s “phase one” of easing restrictions goes into effect before June 10. Otherwise, the greenways will stay closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Roanoke’s 60 public parks, playgrounds and other nonpaved trails remain open.

The city began closing some facilities in late March after declaring a local emergency March 16.

"Unless the [g]overnor rescinds the Executive Order before the June 10 date, the City will enforce its revised extension," Cowell's statement said.

For more information about Roanoke services during the pandemic, go online at https://bit.ly/2Ylk06c.

