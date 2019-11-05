Roanoke
Clerk of Court
Brenda Hamilton*
Soil and Water Conservation District Director
Sarah Baumgardner* 7,392
Freeda Cathcart 7,640
Michael Loveman* 4,810
21 of 21 precincts reporting
* incumbent
