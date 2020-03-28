The Roanoke City Democratic Committee has switched the method through which it will nominate candidates for the November city council election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee initially planned to hold an unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, on May 2. Instead, it will hold a virtual committee-only convention in which the three Democratic candidates for Roanoke City Council will be selected by the 76 committee members, according to Chairwoman Beth Deel.
The committee-only convention will still take place on May 2. Deel said they’ve not yet decided what virtual platform to use.
“I hope that people don’t think this is controversial,” she said. “I hope people see it for what it is, which is a reaction and decision based upon a global pandemic that we have no control over.”
When it became clear an in-person firehouse primary would not be possible, given guidelines to socially distance and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, Deel said the committee began exploring its options in conjunction with the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Though some candidates are members of the executive committee, Deel said they were not involved in the decision-making process.
Deel said she inquired with the state’s department of elections about switching to a city-wide primary, but such a change was not possible. So committee leaders zeroed in on two other options: a mail-in ballot and the committee-only convention.
“We narrowed it down to those two just in scope of what was possible, what we could pull off as a local committee, a volunteer group,” she said.
On Thursday, committee leaders and representatives from the Democratic Party of Virginia had a video conference call with the five city council candidates seeking the party nomination. Only one candidate filed to run for mayor as a Democrat — incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea — so no nomination is necessary.
Though the decision was in the hands of the committee, Deel said she felt it was important to get input from the candidates.
“Because this is a crazy situation, an unprecedented situation that we‘re all facing, I thought it was the right thing to do,” she said.
Ultimately, committee leaders determined the virtual committee-only convention was the most viable option. Not everyone agreed, Deel said, but the majority favored that method.
Candidates and other committee members were notified on Friday, she said.
Deel said the decision has prompted some negative response from the community. She said it’s important to remember this is a nomination process, rather than a city-wide election.
“Because this is the Democratic party nomination process, it’s not necessarily an open decision,” Deel said. “It can be and we like for it to be and we want it to be, but the nature of being associated with a political party is that it is that party’s nomination process.”
The committee gets to choose which of several nomination processes it would like to use for its local elections.
While the firehouse primary could have been postponed — the committee has until June 9 to make its nominations — Deel said there’s too much uncertainty about the virus to know whether an in-person primary would be possible then and the committee wanted to avoid making another change at the last minute.
Andrew Whitley, executive director of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said the mail-in ballot would have allowed for more participation, but it’s also a more complicated process.
To administer a vote-by-mail election, he said, the committee would need to determine how many people wanted to participate. Mailing ballots to the city’s entire voting population would be cost prohibitive. After finding the voters who want to participate, a mail vendor would send out the ballot which would then be returned to the committee.
Whitley, who was on the Thursday video conference call, said the mail-in ballot option prompted the most questions and concerns.
A mail-in ballot option would also be more expensive. Deel said if around 3,000 people requested ballots, that would cost between $7,000 and $8,000, which is about the same as the committee’s annual budget. The firehouse primary was estimated to cost between $3,500 and $4,000.
The mail-in ballot and the committee-only convention were really Roanoke’s only options, Whitley said, apart from choosing not to endorse anyone and all of the candidates running as independents.
Whitley said he believed the Roanoke committee’s decision was the simplest and safest choice, though admittedly not the most open.
“To some Roanoke city voters who wanted to voice their opinion, this is probably not the most welcome news,” Whitley said. “But I think in these very weird and challenging times we had to kind of adapt.”
Roanoke votes strongly for Democrats, and the nominees are likely to be elected to city council in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.