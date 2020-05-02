Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey will make up the Democratic ticket for Roanoke’s city council election in November.
The trio was selected from a slate of five nominees during Saturday’s online vote by 77 members of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee who cast ballots.
The Democratic trio includes a city council incumbent, a first-time council candidate and a businessman who fell just short of winning a council seat two years ago.
The committee switched to virtual voting due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roanoke Democrats had planned to hold a firehouse primary that would have been open to any voter who signed a pledge.
White-Boyd led the voting with 59 votes from the committee, followed by Volosin with 50 and Jeffrey with 47. Luke Priddy, chief of staff for Virginia Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and longtime former Roanoke City Council clerk Stephanie Moon fell short of nominations with 29 and 22 votes, respectively.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lee, also a Democrat, will run for reelection as the party’s nominee. He was unopposed for the nomination.
Roanoke Democratic Committee chair Beth Deel praised the party’s ticket, and added that “[i]t is clear that Roanoke City has a burgeoning bench of quality Democratic leaders and a dedicated foundation of Democratic volunteers.”
White-Boyd, a Roanoke resident since 1984 who owns Blue Ridge Senior Services, was appointed in January 2019 to replace John Garland, who resigned from his council seat to focus on his business. White-Boyd ran for the council in 2016, finishing fourth in a race for three seats.
“I am excited ... I didn’t expect to be the top vote-getter,” White-Boyd said. “It was very different to have to do everything virtually. I know that it was nontraditional and not what everybody wanted, but it’s the best that the committee could do under the circumstances. I am excited for Robert and for Peter and we’re moving on to November.”
Volosin is a Roanoke native and economic planner who sits on several community boards and who ran for the Democratic nomination for the open 6th Congressional District seat in 2018, but lost to Jennifer Lewis. Jeffrey, also a Roanoke native, is a publisher and vice chair for Goodwill Industries of the Valley who finished a strong fourth in a race for three council seats in 2018.
“I’m grateful to members of the committee for believing in my vision for the valley and look forward to continuing to connect with the community on the road to the November election,” Volosin said in a news release. “All Roanokers deserve to live in a place of opportunity, both now and in the future, and I’m committed to creating policy that shapes a bright future for everyone.”
Three council seats are up in the Nov. 3 election. Roanoke Republicans have yet to name any candidates. Kiesha Preston has announced she will run as an independent. Former mayor David Bowers announced that he will run for mayor as an independent.
