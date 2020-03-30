The Roanoke City Democratic Committee faced a difficult decision about how Democrats will pick their nominees for the city council race with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening each day.
The committee changed the nomination method on Friday from a firehouse primary to a closed convention, meaning that only members of the committee will get to vote on the five candidates seeking the three nominee slots.
“The primary concern of the committee is being able to fulfill the nomination process and not put anyone in any physical danger,” said committee Chairwoman Beth Deel. “There’s no playbook for this.”
Roanoke Democrats have a long history of using firehouse primaries, which offers the broadest opportunity for voter participation to pick nominees. The decision to limit the number of voters to about 70 committee members was divisive among candidates and Democratic voters.
“This decision undermines voter participation, which is one of our core beliefs as a party,” said Jeanne Fishwick, a longtime Democrat and former committee member.
Council candidate Peter Volosin said he did not advocate for a closed convention, but he understood why the committee went that route.
“The decision made by the Roanoke City Democratic Committee has raised questions about our Democratic values of open and transparent candidate selection,” Volosin said. “However, this decision was made in very difficult and uncertain times.”
“I think that the committee made a decision based on the safety concerns of this,” candidate Robert Jeffrey said. “I respect the decision the committee makes.”
The five people seeking the Democratic nomination are Jeffrey, Volosin, Stephanie Moon, Luke Priddy and Trish White-Boyd.
“I voted in every opportunity I’ve ever had to vote in my life, and always as a Democrat,” Fishwick said. “I would have liked to have a say. We have five excellent candidates, and I’d like to have a voice in who the three people are on the November ballot, and I’m disappointed I won’t be able to do that.”
Political committees have a few options for how choose their nominees.
The Roanoke committee chose a firehouse primary, which would have taken place at the Berglund Center on May 2. Voters would have to show up in person, and they typically sign a form stating they are Democrats.
But with the coronavirus continuing to spread across Virginia, committee members grew nervous about the ability to still host a firehouse primary and keep people safe.
The committee considered mail-in ballots, but there were concerns about cost. Some of the critics of the switch to a closed convention said they would have preferred voting by mail.
“We considered options and poked holes through them,” Deel said.
She said Gov. Ralph Northam announcing Monday a stay-at-home order through June 10 reaffirmed the committee’s concern about simply postponing the firehouse primary.
Local political committees need to submit the names of their nominees to the Virginia Department of Elections by June 9 so they can appear on the November ballot.
Deel said the committee was left with the closed convention as the only method that would definitely work.
She said most of the people who contacted her after the decision was made were supportive, and she’s also received criticisms from people who can no longer vote for nominees.
“This is not ideal, and I don’t like it,” Deel said. “The more people who are participating the better, so this is personally hard for me. Everyone has had to sacrifice something right now, and this feels like one of those things.”
The closed convention will be done virtually on May 2, but details, such as how balloting will work, are still up in the air, Deel said.
All of the candidates will receive a list of the names and contacts for each of the committee members so they can campaign for their votes.
Moon and White-Boyd both said they were waiting on more information about the rules to become available before they weighed in on the fairness of the new method.
Because Roanoke votes so strongly for Democrats, those who can’t vote in the closed convention argue that the nomination contest is essentially the election.
“For those of us not in the committee but are Democrats, this process doesn’t sit well,” said Lynne Victorine, a longtime Democrat and former committee member. “I have strong feelings about who sits on city council.”
One candidate who announced Feb. 26 she was running as a Democrat has changed her mind.
Kiesha Preston said the $750 filing fee to compete in the primary was too cumbersome as a single, working mother. Instead, she’s running as an independent.
“I didn’t think the process was fair, but I’m still in the game,” she said. “I realize it’ll be challenging to run against candidates of a major party, but I’m not someone to back away from a challenge.”
The deadline for independent council candidates to file with the Virginia Department of Elections to appear on the November ballot is Aug. 14.
The broadest opportunity for voter participation is an open primary conducted at all the city's regular polling places. Such a primary was already scheduled for June 9 when the committee decided to use a process that they knew would involve fewer voters. Even though using the June primary to nominate candidates for city council would have cost the committee nothing and created no additional costs for the Electoral Board, they passed on the opportunity until it was too late. Although they pushed hard in the fall to have municipal elections moved to November of even-numbered years, when the largest number of voters come to the polls, they didn't want the greatest participation after all. I am surprised that the article did not mention this contradiction in the committee's decisions.
I would very much like to see some follow up reporting on this story. How much would it have cost to do a mail in ballot? Is there a digital ballot option? Could the firehouse method be extended over a period of days to allow more time to accommodate 6' distancing between voters and poll staff? There is still a month to plan for this, isn't there? It's disappointing to see the local Democratic party trending toward less democracy, following in the national party's footsteps. Is this decision by the council reversible?
