For the first time in a generation, Roanoke County will have a contested race for its top prosecutor seat when voters head to the polls Nov. 5.
Three candidates are vying for the opportunity to serve as the county’s next commonwealth’s attorney. No incumbent is in the mix. Longtime chief prosecutor Randy Leach retired earlier this year.
This is the first time in more than three decades that Roanoke County has had competition for the elected office.
The chief prosecutor leads a team of seven other attorneys. The victor in November’s election will begin a four-year term in January.
The three contenders on the ballot are: Brian Holohan, Dirk Padgett and James Steele. Here is a look at each candidate.
Brian Holohan
Brian Holohan, 45, lays out the mission of a prosecutor in four words: Seek truth. Achieve justice.
“I believe that you always need to try to do what’s right in life,” Holohan, a Republican, said in between knocking doors in a northwest corner of the county.
“That’s the nice thing about being a prosecutor,” he said. “If you’re doing that, then you’re doing your job.”
Holohan, who earned his law degree from Boston University, served Roanoke County as an assistant prosecutor for 11 years.
That foundation solidified his calling as an advocate, he said, and helped shape his ability to dig into the complexities of the differing cases that come to the office.
“As a prosecutor, you have an enormous responsibility,” he said. “You have to take an individualized approach to each case and consider it on its merits.”
“It can be hard to boil that down to a simple slogan,” he added. “But these decisions are so important. You can’t treat them like they’re part of a homogenous assembly line.”
Holohan, who’s endorsed by prior incumbent Leach, said if elected he aims to continue the county’s record of strong, fair-minded leadership in the chief prosecutor’s post.
He said he’s a steadfast advocate of the region’s drug court program and the help it offers to those swept up in the opioid crisis. And he’s emphasized his commitment to fighting for the community’s children.
In 2014, he was recognized by the nonprofit Children’s Trust for his work to combat child abuse.
When he left the prosecutor’s office in 2017, he went into private practice, working as a guardian ad litem advocating for the interests of children in juvenile and domestic relations court.
“This is work that allows you to make a real difference,” Holohan said of his desire to serve.
“You’re there to seek justice and make your community a safer place. And you bring those values to every decision you make.”
Dirk Padgett
Dirk Padgett, 57, doesn’t mince words when it comes to the punishment he feels should be meted out to drug dealers and violent offenders.
“You need to have a hard hammer on them,” Padgett, an independent, said as he addressed a neighborhood forum in Masons Cove.
“In my life, I’ve been called a bull more than once,” he said. “I know when you’ve got to have some tough prosecution.”
But Padgett, a former local and military prosecutor who served in Iraq, said he also knows when to temper outrage with compassion.
The attorney, now in private practice, said he’s a strong supporter of efforts to help those battling addiction and, if elected, would aggressively pursue grants to expand the region’s drug court and other programs.
Padgett, a Roanoke Valley native, said he also wants to partner in efforts to step up anti-drug education and intervention in schools.
“Usually, a prosecutor sees people after a problem develops,” he said. “Maybe if we talk to them earlier, we won’t be talking to them later.”
Padgett, who earned his law degree from the University of Richmond, served as an assistant prosecutor in Bedford County for 13 years and is endorsed by Bedford Sheriff Mike Brown.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he prosecuted cases as JAG officer and worked in Iraq to help forge relationships and advise local leaders. He was later commissioned to tackle terrorism cases prosecuting al-Qaeda operatives.
When his military service ended in 2014, he returned home and started a firm in criminal defense and family law.
Drawing on his federal experience, he proposes to form a type of regional task force among local prosecutors with attorneys deputized to work cases and collaborate across jurisdictional lines.
And he vowed to put new focus on crimes against children, an issue he worked on in Bedford, which runs a state task force on the issue.
“I’m a prosecutor at heart,” he said. “It’s a public service.”
“You stand for law and order. You stand for doing the right thing.”
James Steele
James Steele, 39, doesn’t hesitate when asked what he feels is the greatest threat facing the community.
“Everybody knows somebody who’s been affected by drugs,” said Steele, a Democrat, while out greeting voters at a Northside High School football game.
“We need to rethink how we’re handling it,” he said. “We end up wasting a lot of money and not doing the community any good when we lock people up while not providing enough access to treatment.”
Nonviolent offenders driven by addiction — a trend Steele said he sees often in his private practice — can benefit from early diversion programs that get them into treatment and work to prevent them from reoffending, he said.
Roanoke County can be proud of its prior milestones in this battle, he said, including being the first in the state to establish a drug court and the creation of its in-jail treatment program.
But the tide continues to rise on the opioid epidemic, Steele added. And the county has to keep pace to continue leading on the issue.
“We ought to be the ones out front doing it,” he said. “We’re not without a road map. Others are doing it.”
Steele, who earned his law degree from Wake Forest University, runs a firm with two offices handling criminal defense work, traffic cases and civil matters.
If elected, Steele said he’ll work to be a partner in efforts to expand early treatment opportunities and diversion services for addicts.
He’s also committed to tracking case statistics and sharing that info with the public. And he proposes to streamline the process of mediating traffic tickets to reduce long wait times for residents in traffic court.
Overall, Steele said, he aims to help the county continue moving forward in its goals and to help create a safer community.
“I think we can do some good for the community,” he said.
