Roanoke County will temporarily suspend penalties and interest on unpaid personal property taxes to provide relief for citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ordinance Tuesday as an emergency measure, which waives the need for a second reading and public hearing.
Personal property taxes still will be due June 1, but the typical 10% penalty for late payments now will be imposed Aug. 1 instead of June 2. Interest, at a rate of 10%, now will begin to accrue Aug. 1 instead of July 1.
The ordinance states the deadline delays will not negatively affect the county’s revenues.
“I hope this will provide some measure of relief to our citizens in Roanoke County,” Supervisor Paul Mahoney said.
The ordinance did not affect Roanoke County real estate tax payments, which are collected in two payments spread six months apart. The next installment is due June 5.
Roanoke County is the latest locality to provide relief for citizens who may be experiencing difficulties in paying utility bills or taxes as the pandemic forces businesses to close or lay off workers.
On Monday, Salem City Council voted to delay the deadline to pay property and real estate taxes. The new deadline for both will be June 30. The council also suspended any penalties for late payments on utility bills until June 30.
Roanoke City Council last week approved an extension of the city’s personal property tax deadline from June 1 to June 30. The council is also expected to take up an ordinance that will waive late fees for real estate taxes for 30 days.
“We can get through this together,” Mahoney said at the county board meeting Tuesday. “It’s going to be difficult and it’s been painful for many of our small businesses. But I think many of us are optimistic that in a few months, we can get back to work.”
The county board of supervisors also adopted real estate, personal property, and machinery and tools tax rates that are unchanged from last year.
The real estate tax rate is set at $1.09 per $100 of assessed value. Personal property tax is $3.50 per $100 of assessed value. And machinery and tools tax is set at $2.85 per $100 of assessed value.
