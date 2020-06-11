Roanoke County will begin reopening its government offices for limited service beginning Monday.
Roanoke County closed all of its buildings to the public in March to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Since then, services have been provided online, by phone or beneath a tent outside the administration building.
Starting Monday, the administration building will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for citizens who need to pay taxes, apply for building permits and business licenses, or submit development plans, according to a news release from the county.
Hollins, Glenvar, South County and Vinton libraries will begin accepting returns Monday. Returns will be accepted at Bent Mountain and Mount Pleasant starting the week of June 22. There will be bins outside of the library for returns. Residents have been asked not to use the book drops or drive-thru windows and to keep a 6-foot distance from others when returning items to the bins.
People can begin placing holds online or by calling their local library Monday. Library staff will contact patrons when their items are ready and can be picked up curbside.
The Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center will be open with limited hours. Shelters, park and athletic field rentals are available.
The Department of Social Services lobby will remain closed through July 2, but drive-thru service is available in the back of the building. Appointments can also be made by calling the department.
The office of elections has moved to the Craig Center in Vinton, but will remain closed to in-person services. Curbside services are available.
The county is still encouraging residents to access services by phone, email or online. For more information or a complete list of services, visit roanokecountyva.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.