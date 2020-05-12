Roanoke County plans to significantly reduce spending on capital projects and vehicle replacements to balance its budget in the coming fiscal year.
County Administrator Dan O’Donnell presented a revised budget proposal to the board of supervisors Tuesday that accounted for a $5.5 million decrease from the current fiscal year 2020’s budget. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
County tax revenue is projected to plummet in the final months of the current fiscal year as businesses have been forced to close or reduce services to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those losses can be expected to continue as long as businesses operate at lower capacities, county finance staff members said.
The county plans to cut about $3.1 million from capital projects and the vehicle fleet replacement program to account for the projected $5.5 million revenue loss, which represents a 2.8% decrease over the current fiscal year.
The county’s revenue sharing transfer to the schools will also decrease by approximately $2.5 million.
“Without doubt this has been the most difficult budget I have had to formulate in my over 30 years of government administration,” O’Donnell said. “It has been, to say the least, a great challenge.”
Cuts include projects such as transportation planning studies, HVAC repairs at the Brambleton Center, wayfinding signs and landscaping, and the maintenance program for the Green Ridge Recreation Center. The county also will reduce technology upgrades and computer replacements by slightly more than $1 million.
All planned vehicle replacements, which included 35 vehicles in the solid waste, fire and rescue, police and other departments, have been deferred. County finance staff said there are funds in those programs that could be used in the event a car breaks down.
O’Donnell said if the county ends up with more money than projected, the vehicle replacement program will be the first area to be refunded, followed by capital maintenance and salary increases for county staff.
If revenues do not rebound or if they decrease further, O’Donnell said, service cuts will have to be made. He said the current plans to cut capital spending and vehicle replacements are not sustainable beyond one fiscal year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined the national, local and regional economies, and this budget puts a one-year plan in place that will enable us to manage through the most difficult financial situation that most of us have ever experienced,” O’Donnell said.
The board will review the school system’s budget at its next meeting and will approve the county’s operating budget in June.
