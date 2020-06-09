Roanoke County will lease a building adjacent to the administration building to reopen and expand its employee health clinic.
The board of supervisors voted Tuesday to execute a two-year lease agreement for 2741 Penn Forest Blvd., a 2,125 square foot building that will more than quadruple the size of the health clinic. The lease will cost $2,611.98 per month and will be paid through the general services operating budget.
Roanoke County contracts with Marathon Health to provide a wellness program for county and school employees that includes sick and well office visits. The clinic is currently located in the administration building and operates in a 465-square-foot space.
The clinic, as well as the administration building, closed to in-person appointments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. County officials said relocating the clinic will limit the number of visits to the administration building and provide more sufficient space for doctor’s office visits and wellness programs. Additionally, limiting foot traffic in the administration building would assist the county in reopening after its COVID-19 closure, according to county documents.
As part of the agreement, the county also will have the option to purchase the building at any time during the two-year lease for $345,000. The money to purchase the building is available in the capital fund, according to the county.
Roanoke County also will pay $100,000 to renovate the space for use as a health clinic. These funds will come from the general services capital maintenance budget or from any available funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The board accepted more than $8.2 million in CARES Act funding Tuesday. The grant can be used for necessary expenses incurred due to the pandemic, as long as the expenses were not accounted for in the budget and are incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
The county is discussing different ways to use the funding, including eligible expenses in Vinton, small business assistance, the new health clinic improvements, personal protective equipment costs, and county computers and equipment used for teleworking.
The board of supervisors will consider a specific budget for the CARES Act funding at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.