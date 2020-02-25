Roanoke County will soon install signs discouraging panhandling after receiving an increasing number of complaints from residents.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday that allows the county to apply for a permit for the signs through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A total of 21 signs will be erected in the medians of eight intersections:
- Electric Road and Brambleton Avenue
- Electric Road and Ogden Road
- Brambleton Avenue and Garst Mill Road
- Challenger Avenue and Cloverdale Road
- Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard
- Challenger Avenue and the Walmart/Lowe’s entrance
- Williamson Road and Peters Creek Road
- Williamson Road and Plantation Road
The city will spend $1,260 from the planning department’s budget to pay for the signs and installation. The signs will read “Say no to panhandling” and “There’s a better way to give.” The signs encourage people to donate to a local charity and tell those who need assistance to dial 211 — the statewide number that connects residents to human services in their area.
A Roanoke nonprofit, the Council of Community Services, operates the statewide 211 service that’s funded by the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Assistant County Administrator Richard Caywood said the signs are meant to discourage drivers from donating their money by handing it out of their car window and instead to give it to an organized charity. Caywood said the county has received more complaints about panhandling and has seen the practice become more aggressive.
"We've been getting requests, I have, about the increase in panhandling at those intersections," board chairman David Radford said. "It's about the safety of the people in the median but also the driver's safety, too."
Roanoke and Salem have installed similar signs in the past two years.
Roanoke’s signs read “Roanoke cares” and remind people that standing on the median strip is illegal, while encouraging those in need to dial 211. The signs were first erected in August.
"I think it's an important thing to address," Supervisor Martha Hooker said. "It is a growing issue, so I think that this will hopefully help alleviate some of those issues."
