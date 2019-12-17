The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday that would increase the county’s debt issue to $12 million in order to speed up school capital projects.
School administrators identified nine schools as outdated, and renovating or replacing them could take 20 years to complete under the previous borrowing system. Before Tuesday, the county operated a “10-10-10” debt management system. Under the terms, borrowing for county and school projects was capped at $10 million annually. School projects are eligible for the funds in two of the three years in the cycle. The third year’s amount goes toward the county government’s capital projects.
The new plan would require an annual incremental increase of $200,000 each from the county and the school budgets starting July 1, 2020. The plan allows for more funding without raising taxes, Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens said.
Owens estimated under this new model that many of the school’s projects could begin two to three years sooner than previously estimated.
School board Chairman Don Butzer asked for construction on W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove elementary schools to begin in June 2021 with an estimated completion by Christmas break 2022, according to a letter dated Oct. 21. School administrators said the total cost of both projects is between $33.3 million and $38.3 million.
Butzer said at last week’s school board meeting that the new 12-12-12 plan is “woefully inadequate”. He said the school board will have a full response to the county’s proposal at a later date.
The board of supervisors also approved a year-end allocation of $200,000 for the plan.
The board approved a total of $3.12 million in allocations to projects or initiatives that had been reduced during the most recent budget process. These projects and allocations include:
- $250,000 for the information technology infrastructure replacement program for network equipment.
- $400,000 to purchase a solid waste truck and a fire rescue vehicle.
- $150,000 to purchase electronic pollbooks and software ahead of next year’s elections.
- $200,000 to establish funding for the local match required by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant to expand rural broadband access.
- $250,000 to the general fund contingency.
- $200,000 to future public private partnerships.
- $1.43 million to the capital reserve for future projects.
