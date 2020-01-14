The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors elected David Radford as its new chairman Tuesday.
Radford, the Windsor Hills District supervisor, succeeds Hollins District Supervisor Phil North in leading the board.
“Congratulations and godspeed,” North said to Radford as the two promptly switched seats.
North, the Hollins District supervisor, was immediately elected vice-chair.
Radford was first appointed to the board in 2018 when Joe McNamara resigned to join the General Assembly as a delegate. Radford was elected to the seat in November. North is in his first term on the board.
Both votes were unanimous.
In other action, the board appointed interim County Attorney Peter Lubeck to the job permanently.
Lubeck, a former Roanoke prosecutor, has worked in Roanoke County for the past seven years as assistant and then senior assistant county attorney.
Lubeck succeeds Ruth Ellen Kuhnel, who retired this month after four years in the job. Lubeck’s appoint is effective immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.