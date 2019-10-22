Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange faces police officer Richard Crosier in November’s election, which will determine who oversees the county jail and courthouse security for the next four years.
Since he was elected in 2015, Orange, a Republican, says he has carried out his platform of increasing community engagement, school security and inmate work crew programs. He cited enhanced employee training and improved technology as two issues he wants to tackle in a second term.
Crosier, an independent, has centered his campaign around instituting crime prevention and more robust mental health training for deputies.
Eric Orange
In 2015, Orange ousted Democrat Charlie Poff with 52% of the vote.
Before becoming sheriff, Orange, 39, was a sergeant in the Roanoke County Police Department, which he joined in 2005. Prior to that, he worked in the sheriff’s office and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.
Under Orange, the department has expanded its community outreach programs. It has started a firearm safety class, a rape defense program and a drug take-back initiative. Deputies have marched in parades, attended festivals and visited children in hospitals.
“Not only have we managed to implement outreach and community engagement programs like never before offered, but we’re maintaining our core functions at the highest possible standards and level,” Orange said.
The sheriff says he’s received hundreds of emails from people “who greatly appreciate the … visibility of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office in recent years.”
Last year, county schools installed two sheriff’s deputies as resource officers at elementary schools. A third was assigned to Cave Spring High School during its renovation. (The school also has a permanent officer provided by police.)
In 2016, the sheriff’s office began devising a plan to improve staff’s professional development, Orange said. Lieutenants and captains can now attend leadership courses at the University of Richmond’s business school. Orange wants to see all staff complete some career development and training specific to their duties — such as classes on relating to those with developmental disabilities — within the next few years.
The office has expanded its inmate work program from one full-time and one part-time crew to four full-time crews. Two are assigned to a regional animal shelter, with some costs offset by a grant from PetSmart.
In July, a man convicted of armed robbery who was ineligible for a work assignment walked away from a mowing crew before being captured two hours later. Three staff members failed to follow policy. The sheriff declined to say what type of personnel action they faced.
“I don’t foresee another issue like that occurring,” Orange said.
The sheriff says he’s looking forward to a new post-release program, still in the works, that will help former inmates get jobs.
Richard Crosier
Crosier, 49, is the only crime prevention specialist at the Roanoke County Police Department. He grew up in Covington and joined the department in 1999.
Crosier says he can bring his training and state connections to the sheriff's office. He wants to see all deputies undergo annual crisis intervention training, which he says will teach them to use tactics to calm people who may be upset or dealing with mental health issues.
He also wants to bring crime prevention techniques to the office. Crosier cited roving patrols of the courthouse parking lot and a courthouse police dog as examples of ways to tighten security.
Crosier has emphasized that he holds no animus toward Orange, his former co-worker, a point that he says has come up frequently on the campaign trail.
“The question had been, ‘Well, you don't like Eric no more?’ It’s not a matter of liking somebody if you think you can bring something to the table,” Crosier said.
Crosier says he would increase accessibility to the sheriff and transparency in the department. As an example, Crosier said, once a month he will show up at a Kroger or Walmart for several hours to talk with residents and push carts.
At the same time, Crosier said the office should scale back some of its outreach efforts and focus more on its core areas of the jail, courthouse security and civil processing.
“You’ve got hot dog trailers, you’ve got snow cone trailers that are being taken out there about every night of the week to these school events and stuff like that,” Crosier said. “I love to see them out there … but you got to do it within reason.”
In 2015, Crosier lost a bid for sheriff of Alleghany County, taking 8% in a three-way contest.
“I don’t think that they were ready for the programs that I wanted to bring,” Crosier said. “I think you’ll see much different results just because I’ve lived here and I’ve been in the public eye.”
