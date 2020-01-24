The Roanoke County School Board passed a resolution Thursday supporting General Assembly legislation that would equalize taxing rules between counties and cities.
One bill in the House of Delegates and two in the state Senate would grant counties the same authority as cities to impose and modify taxes on cigarettes, admissions, transient room rentals, meals and travel campgrounds. Currently, cities have fewer or no restrictions on the taxes they can impose compared to counties, which are subject to set standards.
Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement that county governments need to have the same authority to raise revenue because they fund a large share of the costs for K-12 education. He pointed out that Virginia teacher salaries continue to rank in the bottom 15 in the nation even though Virginia ranks in the top 15 in wealth.
The resolution states that because counties are limited in their ability to raise revenues they rely too heavily on property taxes, and many localities lack a large property tax base to support major capital improvement projects for schools.
Nicely said Roanoke County has nine schools that were built 55 to 60 years ago that need renovations, but at the current borrowing pace, it could be decades before some are renovated.
The Roanoke County School Board is currently working with the board of supervisors on changing the borrowing model to speed up infrastructure improvements at county schools.
Roanoke County moved forward on a new plan in December that would increase the county’s debt issue to $12 million. The county will now operate a “12-12-12” debt management system. Borrowing for county and school projects will be capped at $12 million annually. School projects are eligible for the funds in two of the three years in the cycle. The third year’s amount goes toward the county government’s capital projects.
The new plan would require an annual incremental increase of $200,000 each from the county and the school budgets starting July 1. The plan allows for more funding without raising taxes, Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens said.
Owens estimated under this new model that many school projects could begin two to three years sooner than previously estimated.
School board Chairman Don Butzer asked for construction on W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove elementary schools to begin in June 2021 with an estimated completion by Christmas break 2022, according to a letter dated Oct. 21.
At a school board meeting in December, Butzer called the new plan “woefully inadequate.”
Senate Bills 588 and 484 have been referred to the Finance and Appropriations Committee and House Bill 785 has been referred to the Committee on Finance, according to Virginia’s online Legislative Information System.
