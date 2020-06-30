The Roanoke County School Board has delayed its vote on the Roanoke County Public Schools' return to school plan in order to discuss additional options and hear from the community. The vote was originally slated to take place during the board's Thursday meeting.
The Thursday meeting will still include a public comment period, but the board will only discuss the recommended reopening plan instead of voting. A work session has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday to give board members additional discussion time, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger.
District officials presented their recommended reopening plan to the school board last week. Under that plan, pre-K through second grade students would attend in-person daily, while older grades would attend in-person twice a week and learn remotely the other three days. The plan also includes details about transportation, special education, daily schedules and health protocols.
The recommended plan drew criticism from parents who want their older children back in the classroom daily. Several board members, led by Tim Greenway, voiced strong support for sending pre-K through fifth graders back daily. District officials said that would likely mean needing to either abandon the 6-feet physical distancing recommendations or utilize additional space, the latter of which could displace older students or cost additional money.
Chairman Don Butzer said Tuesday that it appeared the recommended plan might not have enough votes to pass, citing other members' concerns. Board members agreed to hold an additional work session to discuss next steps and figure out a potential "plan B," Butzer said.
Butzer previously said he would not vote for a plan that did not have the local health department's blessing.
Anticipating a large crowd, the school board has moved its 6 p.m. Thursday meeting to the Northside High School auditorium. The Wednesday work session will take place at Central Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.