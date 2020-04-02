Roanoke County will keep its greenways open, but will close playgrounds and remove equipment to prevent park users from congregating amid the coronavirus pandemic. Salem and Vinton also will keep their greenways open, in contrast to Roanoke, where paved greenways close Friday morning.
Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said in a virtual news conference Thursday that the county did not see a surge in people using the greenways last weekend, so did not see a need to close the trails at this time. O’Donnell said people should use the greenways in small groups and vary the times of day they travel to the parks to practice social distancing.
The county will be removing goal nets, bases, basketball hoops and other equipment from the parks to ensure people are not gathering for group sports.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order Monday, which prompted the county’s response.
“We will have some county staff out this weekend monitoring the activity of the parks to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to maintain safety,” O’Donnell said. “We urge compassion for your neighbors and common sense to battle this virus.”
Vinton has made similar restrictions to Roanoke County and will be closing the playground and adjacent shelter at the Vinton War Memorial through June 10. The town’s greenways will remain open.
Trails, greenways and playgrounds remain open in Salem. City spokesman Mike Stevens said people need an outside outlet, so the city decided it would be best to keep parks and trails open. The city will continue to assess whether it will need to close its basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, he said.
“Like the governor, we are concerned that some of our residents did not take the social distancing guidelines seriously enough last weekend,” Stevens said. “However, we do not believe there is an effective way to enforce this type of closure, and we know that it would put unnecessary pressure on our police officers in Salem.”
In Roanoke, parks and recreation workers will be patrolling city parks and reporting gatherings larger than 10 people to the police. Police will first disperse gatherings, but those who don’t comply may be charged with either a class one misdemeanor under state law of a misdemeanor under the city code, as the case allows.
City Manager Bob Cowell stressed that citizens who observe gatherings in parks should not call the police, but should leave it to parks and recreation staff to contact the police, who will respond when able.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announced the city’s decision at a Wednesday virtual news conference, saying it was in response to the “blatant disregard” by park users of guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state government.
And, Lea added, if residents continue to ignore social distancing requirements the city will close all its parks as soon as Monday.
