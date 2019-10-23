Roanoke County has quietly scrapped a controversial ordinance that prohibited sleeping in cars overnight.
The move was part of a string of statute updates, described as code cleanup, enacted last month.
The reversal came just seven months after the measure was first passed and met with a flood of online backlash.
The upset appeared to unite people on both ends of the political spectrum who decried the move as an infringement on personal liberties and a hardship for those without stable housing.
Officials stressed at the time the ordinance wasn’t designed to be punitive but rather to create an opening for the county to intervene in unsafe situations.
During a public hearing in February, residents of a Hollins District neighborhood said they were worried about someone who had stopped living in her house and taken to bunking in her car even amid the onset of winter weather.
Offers of help from neighbors and county workers hadn’t been successful to date, residents said, and the car was rigged up with a space heater that worried them as a potential fire hazard.
Hollins District Supervisor Phil North reaffirmed Wednesday that the ordinance was meant to be an effort to find another avenue to intercede in serious cases and urge people to consider assistance.
The ordinance made violations a misdemeanor punishable by a fine. But North noted authorities never planned to charge anyone or seek fines.
“We understood that from the outset,” he said.
The goal always was to help, not punish, people, he added. “We were trying to do the right thing at the time.”
No one was ever charged under the ordinance.
Local leaders were caught off-guard by the outpouring of condemnation for the measure. County Attorney Peter Lubeck said the feedback influenced the decision to rescind the ordinance.
“There was no question the public, as a whole, did not want this,” he said.
Given the county had no plans to try to invoke the statute’s penalties, Lubeck said, it made more sense under the circumstances to take the language off the books.
North said officials also wanted to avoid getting the county entangled in a contentious legal conflict. After the ordinance was adopted last winter, civil liberty groups warned the move could generate legal challenges.
While the county said it felt its statute could withstand judicial scrutiny, North said it didn’t make sense to fend off lawsuits for a regulation that it had no plans to directly apply.
The public debate over the ordinance had subsided from its peak since last winter, and last month’s vote to rescind it attracted little notice initially.
The item was part of a larger package of ordinance amendments. The bulk of the changes dealt with updating legal citations, eliminating duplication and deleting regulations no longer consistent with state code.
But the work also included nixing regulations that weren’t being used, and Lubeck said the sleeping in cars ordinance fell under that category.
