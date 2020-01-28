Roanoke County staff have proposed $84 million in capital improvement projects over the next 10 years with a focus on public safety, facility maintenance and parks and recreation.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors received its first briefing on the proposal Tuesday. The board will meet for a work session about the projects Feb. 25 before voting on the final plan, along with next fiscal year’s budget, in May.
Under the new proposal, the county would fund about $6.6 million in capital projects next fiscal year, which begins July 1. About $1.9 million will be spent on county facilities, including more than $500,000 for parks and recreation. The county administration center will be renovated with new carpets and an updated HVAC system, which will cost about $2 million. The county courthouse will receive an updated heating and cooling system as well, along with new carpeting and the parking lot will be repaired for about $1.1 million.
Transportation projects, including Plantation Road improvements, the Fallowater Lane extension and the East Roanoke River Greenway, will receive about $1 million in county funds.
Technology upgrades, including county software, also are budgeted for next fiscal year. The county proposed adding an additional $100,000 to its rural broadband initiative, which County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said will be used as matching funds when the county applies for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant. The county appropriated $200,000 for the initiative this fiscal year.
Several projects were advanced because of the county and school system’s new “12-12-12” debt management system. Last year, the county approved a resolution that would increase the county’s debt issue from $10 million to $12 million annually. School projects are eligible for the funds in two of the three years in the cycle. The third year’s amount goes toward the county’s capital projects.
Over the next 10 years, county government projects will receive the bond funding in fiscal years 2023, 2026 and 2029. For example, the additional $2 million will allow the county to appropriate $400,000 in 2023 to finish installing diesel exhaust removal systems at the fire stations.
Most fire and EMS vehicles run on diesel fuel and they expel exhaust directly into the station bays when they leave and return. The exhaust removal systems would capture 100% of these emissions, making it safer for firefighters, O’Donnell said. The project was originally planned for 2026.
Supervisor Phil North called the 12-12-12 plan a “quantum leap” for the county at the board meeting Tuesday.
The school board has not yet submitted its proposal for school capital projects. The school board’s concern about much-needed school renovations prompted the county to increase the debt issue, but school board Chairman Don Butzer called the plan “woefully inadequate” for the school system’s needs.
School administrators identified nine schools as outdated, and renovating or replacing them would take 20 years to complete under the previous borrowing system. County staff said the new debt issue could move up some of the projects by several years, but school board members have indicated they want the projects to be completed much sooner.
The county's full capital improvement proposal can be found on the county’s website at roanokecountyva.gov.
