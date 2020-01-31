The Roanoke County Police Department announced Friday a new program that will allow residents and businesses to register their security cameras to help police investigate crimes.

The initiative, the Citizens’ View Security Camera Program, asks residents to voluntarily register their privately owned surveillance cameras.

Registering cameras only provides the police with the location of the cameras. Police officers would contact camera owners individuals if a crime occurred in the area and would have to ask to view the footage, according to a news release from the department.

The department hopes these cameras will provide vital information and cut down on investigative time. Police aren’t always aware of where cameras may be located without canvassing the area, so the registry would allow them to easily find cameras that might have captured footage of a crime, according to the news release.

Residents can register their cameras online at roanokecountyva.gov/citizensview.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

