The non-emergency phone number for Roanoke County police and fire agencies are down as of Tuesday evening.
Emergency 911 calls are being handled by Roanoke City's dispatch center, a county employee said.
Roanoke County's non-emergency line can be reached at 283-6597 until further notice.
