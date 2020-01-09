One thousand seems like a big number, but to Roanoke County librarians, it’s only the beginning.
Roanoke County's libraries this month have launched a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to promote kindergarten readiness and early literacy.
Parents can sign up online and track the number and titles of books they read to their kids. The goal is to reach 1,000 before children start kindergarten. Sarah Rodgers, the children’s division librarian, said parents can easily accomplish the goal by reading three books per day for one year or one book per day for three years.
Books read during storytime, in day care or preschool, audiobooks and books read to them by friends or family count toward the goal.
“It doesn’t have to be books that they read with the kids at home, it’s just any book that’s read to them,” Rodgers said. “It can include a library program or any program outside the home.”
The program was created by the 1,000 Books Foundation based in Nevada and it’s now been introduced to hundreds of libraries across the United States and Canada.
Parents and caregivers are the first step in a child’s education before they are enrolled in school. According to the foundation, reading books together is an easy and effective way to increase literacy and kindergarten readiness.
The Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program at the University of Virginia estimated that as many as 34% of Virginia children enter kindergarten unprepared in at least one critical learning domain, which includes literacy, mathematics, social skills and self-regulation.
“Studies have shown the earlier you start reading to kids and the more you read to them, there’s educational benefits that last their whole lives,” Rodgers said.
Almost 150 children have been signed up for the program at Roanoke County libraries and the staff expects many more, Marketing Manager Caitlin Gills said.
Parents can register online at the library’s website or download the app Beanstack, select their library and enroll in the 1,000 books challenge. After children reach the 1,000 book goal, parents can continue to track their progress in the app and aim for an even higher goal.
Roanoke County libraries also will be offering prizes to children who reach 50, 200, 400, 600, 800 and 1,000 books to incentivize them to stay active in the program. Each book counts toward the goal and repeated books count, too.
“Children, especially younger ones, they have their favorites and they may want to engage in that book over and over,” Rodgers said. “It counts multiple times because it’s all about the engagement.”
