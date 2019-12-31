Roanoke County launched a broadband survey to pinpoint pockets of the county that are unserved or underserved by internet providers.
Administrative staff is asking all residents and business owners to complete the survey by the end of February. The county plans to use the data to seek public-private partnerships and grants from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program. County information technology director Bill Hunter said multiple internet providers have been active and interested in participating.
“This is the next step in our 2016 Community Strategic Plan of connecting Roanoke County to the world,” Hunter said. “The broadband authority was the first part, and now we’re finding the areas where our citizens don’t have internet or only have inadequate internet.”
The survey, which the county rolled out in a soft launch before Christmas, asks residents where they live, if they have high speed internet and whether they would subscribe to high speed internet if it were available. There is also a section for general comments.
The survey can be accessed online and print copies will be available at the county libraries and sent home with children in Roanoke County schools in January. The county will also be mailing surveys to neighborhoods that have known connectivity problems, including areas north of Interstate 81, Catawba, Bent Mountain, Glenvar, Bradshaw Road and Timberview Road.
In total, about 25,000 households will receive targeted mailings, Hunter said.
“I knew there were some spots, but I had no idea how large this issue could potentially be for Roanoke County,” Hunter said. “There are a lot of areas that do not have broadband.”
Roanoke County is one of many in the area that is seeking to enhance broadband services to its residents.
In March, Botetourt County received a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant of $758,998 for a partnership with the Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative. The co-op committed up to $2 million to bring fiber to homes in the west and central areas of the county. It will serve 1,321 locations, including 97 businesses.
Botetourt County has more than 4,800 unserved locations — about 31% of the county.
Bedford County also received a grant of just over $1 million for its Bedford Broadband Authority Wireless project. Floyd County received $348,018 for its Copper Hill Project. And Giles County received $589,444 for fixed wireless.
The state budget includes about $19 million in this fiscal year’s budget for the grant program, which Roanoke County hopes to apply for in fall 2020.
Hunter said after the broadband survey closes, his staff will determine where the greatest needs are and what opportunities exist to fill the gap. From there, the county will create a comprehensive plan to move forward.
“Internet access has almost become like a utility,” he said. “In 2020, we really expect to have internet access in our homes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.