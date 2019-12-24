A fire destroyed a home in Roanoke County's Masons Cove community Monday night.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to the home on the 3400 block of Rusty Road around 10:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the one-story residence, but no one was home at the time. No injuries have been reported, according to a news release from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and estimating the damages.
