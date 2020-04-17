Roanoke County announced Friday it would lay off 278 part-time employees starting April 24.
The move affects 232 part-time employees in parks and recreation, 50 in public libraries and five from other departments, according to a news release. Most of the employees work at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Center and six libraries that have been closed since March 23.
“The county took early and positive steps to keep all of its employees working where possible,” County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said in the news release. “We simply don’t have the revenue stream to support regular staffing levels. With no estimate of when we’ll resume normal operations, regrettably, we had to make this difficult but necessary decision.”
The county said the layoff is meant to be temporary and part-time employees will be given the option to return to work, pending economic conditions.
Roanoke furloughed 32 part-time employees April 7 from its parks and recreation department, libraries and neighborhood services department. In late March, the city also “scaled down” seven employees from a temporary service that was staffing the solid waste department.
There have not been any additional layoffs or furloughs in the city since the announcement last week, Community Engagement Manager Tiffany Bradbury said Friday.
Coronavirus-triggered social distancing mandates are grinding local economies to a near halt and likely will cripple revenue streams central to the budgets of many Virginia cities and counties — lodging, meals and sales taxes.
Local governments are in the process of developing preliminary budgets for next fiscal year as they wait on revenue estimates for April, the first full-month of social distancing measures.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said last week the 2020 fiscal year budget includes about $8 million less revenue than the city expected between now and the fiscal year’s end, which is June 30.
Roanoke County has begun working on options for next year’s budget in anticipation of lower revenues. The county’s original proposed budget tallied $201.7 million — an increase of $6.1 million over the current year. Options include cutting the proposal by as much as $4 million less than the current budget and potentially using contingency funds to fill in gaps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.