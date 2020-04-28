Roanoke County estimates it will finish the fiscal year June 30 with a budget surplus of just $391,266, instead of the previously anticipated $2.3 million.
County tax revenue is projected to plummet in the final months of the fiscal year as businesses have been forced to close or reduce services to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The county’s financial staff updated the board of supervisors Tuesday on the current year’s revenues and presented its first revenue projections for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. The county estimates an $11 million decrease in revenues from the budget staff initially proposed to the board in February.
The projections shared Tuesday estimate a $5.6 million decrease in revenues over the previous year. In February, staff brought its first budget proposal to the board and projected a $6.1 million increase in revenues.
“We were really excited in February because the economy was trending great,” Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens said. “We formulated the first budget proposal based upon that and we’re all aware as to what happened, so now here we are.”
Revenue projections for fiscal year 2021 show significant reductions over the current year. The county is estimating a 20% reduction in sales tax — a decrease of $2.3 million in revenue — based on trends in the local business community.
The county is also budgeting a 50% decrease in hotel and motel tax revenues. Hotel occupancy in the county is at an all-time low and staff expects this to continue, Owens said.
“Projecting revenues in a time like this is very difficult,” she said. “This is a different environment than we’ve ever been in, so we are watching it closely.”
Business license taxes are budgeted for a 20% reduction and the county is preparing for meals taxes to decrease by 25% over the previous year.
Supervisor Paul Mahoney warned these revenue projections could be too optimistic, especially if the pandemic lasts longer and produces a second wave of cases that would force businesses to stay closed longer.
County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said the projections are based on the assumption that the first quarter will be weak, but the county would begin recovering in the second quarter, in the fall, and have strong third and fourth quarters. In the case of a second surge, or a longer lockdown, the county would have to look at a more sustainable solution and potentially make service cuts.
“I think eventually we’re going to get to where we understand how we have to transact and do business,” Owens said. “Until we have a cure, a vaccine, it’s just going to be our new world.”
Owens said county staff plans to regularly update the board on any revenue changes for the current and next fiscal years. If revenues come in higher or lower, the board would be able to amend the budget.
County staff will present a full budget proposal to the board in May.
