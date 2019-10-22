LewisGale’s proposal to open up a stand-alone emergency room off U.S. 460 in eastern Roanoke County secured the approval Tuesday of the board of supervisors.
The supervisors voted unanimously to grant a rezoning for the project site located at the corner of Challenger Avenue and West Ruritan Road.
LewisGale plans to build a freestanding emergency room there that would offer eight exam rooms and span 9,410 square feet.
The facility would be similar in size to the emergency department that LewisGale opened near Tanglewood Mall in 2017.
Neighbors off West Ruritan Road — several still stung by the approval of a Chick-fil-A at the same intersection in 2014 — voiced strong concerns Tuesday night with putting more traffic on a busy crossing at the entryway to their neighborhood.
“Please think of the people who live there and have to use this intersection daily,” said homeowner Nancy Miller.
“It’s already like a three-ring circus out there,” she said.
Five neighbors spoke against the proposal during Tuesday night’s public hearing. Several have said they’re onboard with the idea of adding an emergency center to that end of the county but urged LewisGale to find another site not so directly adjacent to residential development.
If the project does move forward, homeowners said, additional traffic measures should be considered and protections for neighboring properties during construction.
Several county supervisors agreed they’d like to see U-turns prohibited at the crossing. The final decision on such restrictions rests with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and a spokesman indicated Tuesday the intersection doesn’t meet the needed criteria.
LewisGale has strived to assure the community that its project would be a relatively low-impact addition to the corridor.
The facility is expected to generate about 40 patient visits per day and 10 ambulance trips per week, officials said.
A turn lane would be added on West Ruritan to feed into the emergency room’s entrance. LewisGale committed to not use blasting during construction and said it would be legally required to compensate neighbors for any damage linked to its work.
During Tuesday’s meeting, two people spoke in favor of the project, citing the benefits of a closer medical center.
The planning commission previously recommended approval of the rezoning request. The proposal fits with the county comprehensive plan, officials said, and a traffic analysis concluded LewisGale’s impact would be minimal.
The board of supervisors decision rezones the 1.4-acre project site, located at 1423 W. Ruritan Road, from residential status to C1 or low-intensity commercial zoning to allow for a medical use.
In other action Tuesday, Roanoke County accepted a $300,000 state grant to move ahead with environmental restoration work on Wolf Creek in Goode Park.
The project, slated to get underway soon and finish next summer, is designed to combat erosion and sediment pollution by reshaping and stabilizing the streambank.
The Wolf Creek project will mark the fourth natural stream restoration the county has undertaken as part of a long-term initiative to curb sediment pollution. Other projects included repairs to Mud Lick Creek, Murray Creek and Glade Creek.
The first phase of the Wolf Creek project will span about 1,000 feet of the streambed. The county is contributing a required local match of $300,000 for the work.
The board also agreed to act on a recommendation from the Virginia Cooperative Extension to petition the state for a drought declaration.
That designation can unlock aid for farmers hurt by this year’s unusually dry conditions that have left pasture and grazing fields parched.
Rainfall in September alone was 80% below average levels, extension agents noted, and temperature highs remained sweltering well into the onset of autumn.
Many farmers are being forced to dip into their stockpiles of hay months early to keep livestock fed, and officials said a hay shortage could be looming for much of the state heading into winter.
