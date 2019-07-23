A vision for a revamped Virginia 419 corridor was endorsed by Roanoke County leaders Tuesday.
The aspirational concept, dubbed the Reimagine 419 plan, sketches out what the busy Tanglewood area could look like if it were reshaped into a more modern, inviting town center .
Ideas include courting higher-density, mixed-use redevelopments with more housing options, new pedestrian amenities and public spaces, and updated shopping choices.
Most of the concepts would require action by private developers to realize. But it’s hoped that the document can serve as a jumping off point to inspire future change.
“The vitality of this area is absolutely critical,” said Phil North, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.
“I hope that this is a step in the direction toward meeting the future needs of Roanoke County and of the region.”
The Tanglewood area is a high-traffic gateway into both the county and the city. Local leaders said the corridor seemed ripe for new development and could be a powerful asset as the valley works to grow its population and attract more professionals to its borders.
North specifically mentioned the county’s hopes of capturing some of the hundreds of new workers that the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute plans to bring into the area in the coming years.
Those people will be looking for places to live, shop and dine, North said. “We need to be prepared for that in the county.”
Tuesday’s vote means the Reimagine 419 plan, in development for more than two years, will be incorporated into the county’s comprehensive plan.
The motion passed by a 4-1 vote with the corridor’s district representative, Cave Spring Supervisor George Assaid, dissenting.
Assaid, who isn’t seeking reelection, said he couldn’t back the plan as drafted. He explained in part that he was concerned the public doesn’t fully understand the conceptual nature of the plan and the limits on what the county could promise.
He was also wary of clashing with or disappointing private landowners who either disagreed with the plan’s vision or expected the county to execute the grand blueprint within it.
Ultimately, he concluded, he wasn’t comfortable the county had arrived at a “clear and realistic implementation strategy” to support its goals.
“I’m concerned with how we get from here to there,” he said.
Other supervisors said the plan was designed to be fluid and could be updated as needs change.
The ideas aren’t binding and could be adapted as new opportunities arise.
“I think we all agree that we can better utilize this corridor,” said Vice Chairwoman Martha Hooker.
“We will be revisiting, and we will be reevaluating,” she added of the plan. “As conditions change, we’ll need to look at it again.”
The county has taken some steps to date to advance the road upgrades envisioned in the plan.
Funding has been lined up to create pedestrian improvements and a partial road widening between Ogden Road and U.S. 220. Construction is slated to start next year.
A proposal to bring a diverging-diamond interchange to the meeting point of Virginia 419 and U.S. 220 also recently won state approval and is scheduled to be funded in 2028.
Officials also plan to review the county’s guidelines to support the town center style of development.
During a public hearing before Tuesday’s vote, six people weighed in on the Reimagine 419 plan.
The comments were largely supportive of the vision’s goals. Individual speakers urged officials to be mindful of Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, green infrastructure and other priorities as talks move forward.
One homeowner in the study area said he was uneasy about the plan’s embrace of higher-density residential construction along the corridor’s periphery. That type of development seemed better suited for the core of the town center, he said, adding he was supportive of other aspects of the plan.