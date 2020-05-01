Roanoke County officials asked the governor Friday to implement a regional approach in lifting restrictions on businesses after forced closings squeezed the local economy.
The board of supervisors held a news conference at the Green Ridge Recreation Center to announce the board would be sending a unanimously supported letter to the governor to advocate for reopening. Supervisors donned fabric masks and stayed 6 feet apart during the event.
“We seek the advice and the approval of health experts, but ask the governor to give us the options for ingenuity, experimentation and adaptability,” board Chairman David Radford said. “We call on the governor to hear our request, and act now.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday he was open to a regional approach for lifting restrictions on businesses. Virginia GOP leaders have pushed Northam to reopen nonessential businesses with strict safety guidelines that would allow citizens to return to work.
In a letter to Northam dated April 21, House Republicans wrote, "The threat of COVID-19 is real, and serious. But as two weeks have become a month, and one month threatens to become two, far too many Virginians are being kept on the sidelines, unable to innovate to keep their small part of our Commonwealth's — and their personal — economy running."
Fewer positive COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia have led to calls for a regional reopening approach.The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution in favor of the move.
And the Republican-dominated Roanoke County board joined those calls Friday.
The county supervisors said that small businesses are disproportionately affected by the governor’s executive order. Each of the five supervisors said he or she received emails from business owners asking them to advocate for a reasonable reopening date.
“Our businesses are eager to open and our citizens want to get back to work so they can provide for themselves and their families,” Radford said. “Unemployment claims have jumped to a staggering 15% for our region. This trend cannot continue indefinitely without inflicting irreparable harm to our community and our citizens.”
On Tuesday, board members heard from county staff that local tax revenues will tumble next year if restrictions stay in place for the next few months.
The revenue projections estimated a $5.6 million decrease in revenues over the previous year. In February, staff brought its first budget proposal to the board and projected a $6.1 million increase in revenues.
Supervisor Martha Hooker said she envisioned a reopening would still include safety precautions — social distancing, wearing masks, extra sanitation — to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We have great citizens and they can figure out how to do this and to do it well,” she said. “Everyone wants to be safe. No one is advocating that we are not safe, but we want to proceed so people can still provide for their families.”
Supervisor Jason Peters agreed. He said county residents have spent the last few weeks learning what precautions to take and the citizens will be able to implement those in a slow reopening of businesses.
He said restaurants and stores can mimic measures taken by essential businesses that allow for social distancing.
But both Peters and Hooker said the county would have to be open to the possibility of closing down again if a sudden spike in cases emerged after a reopening.
“We’ve heard the citizens and overwhelmingly they’re saying, ‘We want to get back to work,’” Hooker said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of tests administered continues to rise across the state.
The Virginia Department of Health publishes an analysis of how mitigation strategies — social distancing, closing nonessential businesses and advising people to stay at home — is affecting the spread of the virus. The analysis estimates 1,144 cases have been prevented in the Roanoke Valley and 35,633 cases will be prevented if mitigation strategies remain in effect until mid-June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.