The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $700,000 performance agreement with Mack Trucks to offset some of the company’s costs of opening a new manufacturing plant.
Mack plans to invest $13 million in Roanoke County by opening a new facility in the Valley Tech Industrial Park, where it will manufacture medium-duty trucks.
The project also received a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support employee training.
Roanoke County and the county’s economic development authority will be providing a $700,000 grant to match the money awarded from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. The county will reimburse the company new local tax revenue it generates over the next seven years, up to $700,000. New tax revenue will include new real estate, business personal property, and machinery and tools taxes generated annually, according to the agreement.
The county board of supervisors unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday. The board agreed to adopt the performance incentive retroactively to accommodate a start date of Jan. 1, 2019. This would allow the company to include the investments it has made in the building during the past year.
The grant funds are contingent upon meeting employment and investment goals. Jill Loope, economic development director for Roanoke County, said she didn’t expect Mack would have trouble fulfilling its obligations, as the company has been in the building for about a year developing its prototype and already has 60 employees.
The company, a subsidiary of Volvo, expects to eventually employ 250 people to work in the former LSC Communications building, which it is leasing from owner Camrett Logistics. Average annual wages will exceed $42,400, according to county officials.
The Roanoke Valley Operation, as Mack is calling its new facility, expects to begin serial production of trucks this summer and already has started taking orders, said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks.
An analysis by the Roanoke Regional Partnership indicates that, at full operation, Mack’s Roanoke County facility will have an overall annual economic impact of $364 million.
